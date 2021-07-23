Cancel
NFL

Ravens News 7/23: Undrafted Surprises and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Key Storylines Entering Ravens Training Camp - Bo Smolka. This year, wide receiver and cornerback might be the deepest positions on the team entering camp, so barring injury, it will be difficult for anyone to climb the depth chart there. But it won’t be for lack of trying. A few players who flashed in spring workouts and could generate buzz this summer are wide receiver Jaylon Moore, cornerback Khalil Dorsey and cornerback Chris Westry.

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

Comments / 0

NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLNBC Sports

Ravens are signing Chris Smith

The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens. Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Is NFL star Lamar Jackson vaccinated?

MORE and more NFL players have tested positive while following Covid protocol the league requires. The Baltimore Ravens is the next team to experience the spread of Covid within the team's players. Did Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid?. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed on July 28, 2021 that...
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLrussellstreetreport.com

Ravens Add Rusher Justin Houston

Russell Street Report Knee-Jerk Reactions Ravens Add Rusher Justin Houston. The Ravens signed free agent pass rusher Justin Houston on Saturday morning, agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $4M, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Darin McCann. If the Ravens had an on-paper weakness that’s been gnawing at...
NFLYardbarker

Ravens sign Justin Houston: Examining the impact on Baltimore's defense

The Baltimore Ravens entered training camp recognizing they needed another edge-rusher for their defense, and they landed one, signing four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston. Houston, age 32, hit the open market this spring as one of the top pass-rushers in NFL free agency. But even after an eight-sack season,...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Justin Houston wants to play for Ravens, willing to sign for under market value

As La Canfora notes, the Ravens are Houston’s top choice, and it sounds like he’s willing to take a discount to make it happen. Houston is willing to sign for “considerably less than market,” and the player’s camp is ready to work with the organization with the understanding that the front office is dealing with cap constraints. As La Canfora tweets, Houston had more lucrative offers on the table, but he ultimately turned down contracts from his many suitors.
NFLSteelers Depot

John Harbaugh: Justin Houston ‘Wanted To Be Here Months Ago’

As you’ve probably seen by now, the Baltimore Ravens became the latest team in the AFC North to add veteran pass rush help, signing veteran former Pro Bowler Justin Houston on a one-year deal worth $4 million. The move comes following an offseason in which the team lost both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens News 7/20: Pass Protection Regression and more

Despite the additions, Seth Walder, of ESPN, predicts the Ravens will still have some struggles in pass protection. He ranked Baltimore 14th in his projection of the NFL’s best and worst pass-projecting offensive lines. “It’s shocking to see Baltimore so low on this list,” Walder wrote. “And make no mistake,...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: 4 surprise cuts the team could make this summer

Ravens, Justin Ellis Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens are just three days away from the start of the team’s annual training camp held at the Under Armour Performance Center. This year’s training camp represents somewhat of a return to normalcy after last year’s debacle. COVID-19 restrictions...
NFLallfans.co

Ravens: Adrian Ealy is Baltimore’s ‘best undrafted free agent’

The Baltimore Ravens have found considerable success developing undrafted free agents in the past. And there’s a chance that Adrian Ealy could become the team’s next undrafted success story. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently released an article detailing the best undrafted free agent in each team’s training camp. Ealy earned...

