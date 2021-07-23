Ravens News 7/23: Undrafted Surprises and more
Five Key Storylines Entering Ravens Training Camp - Bo Smolka. This year, wide receiver and cornerback might be the deepest positions on the team entering camp, so barring injury, it will be difficult for anyone to climb the depth chart there. But it won’t be for lack of trying. A few players who flashed in spring workouts and could generate buzz this summer are wide receiver Jaylon Moore, cornerback Khalil Dorsey and cornerback Chris Westry.www.baltimorebeatdown.com
