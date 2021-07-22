If You Make Less Than This Annually, Your Rent Could Be Covered

With the pandemic winding down (or ramping up again?), businesses are trying to get back to normal but staffing shortages are making it near impossible. Restrictions have been lifted for some time, making restaurants and bars happening places again. But there is definitely a difference in service these days with patrons experiencing lengthy wait times for their food and drink, and some places are having to close altogether because there simply aren't enough employees to keep them running. There has been a narrative running that people simply don't want to work and are living off unemployment because they're lazy. But now that unemployment in Idaho has been reduced and workers are still not returning to jobs, it begs the question: Are they lazy, or are the jobs they were working not providing livable wages?