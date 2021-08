Open source code experienced tremendous growth in recent years and is used by companies from all kinds of different industries. Time, money, rapid development, development life cycles, and innovation are only a partial list of the reasons why open-source frameworks and libraries have become so popular and adopted by many developers. The use of open-source frameworks and libraries grew by dozens of percent compared to the previous year and is expected to continue to expand. Open-source adoption creates new security challenges for software developers since many developers take code from open source libraries and deploy it. Most developers are unaware of the number of dependencies that are deployed and how many security issues or even well-documented open source vulnerabilities exist.