Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trade Resumption - CGGV.UN

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 10 days ago

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Toronto#Cnw#Neo Exchange Symbol#Iiroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
United Nations
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.19.
MarketsBusiness Insider

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source - Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

IIROC Trading Halt - AMZN. TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: AMAZON.COM CDR (CAD HEDGED) IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Sells $249,021.60 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.
MarketsBusiness Insider

2iQ launches Capitol Trades, a platform that tracks US politician's trades

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- 2iQ Research has launched the online service Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com), where investors can track stock market trades of Capitol Hill politicians in a convenient way. The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 requires members of the US Congress to disclose...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.53.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rises By 53.9%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 2,127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.
modernreaders.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
StocksBusiness Insider

Nasdaq Acquires Minority Stake In LeveL ATS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) has acquired a significant minority stake in LeveL ATS, an independently operated US Equity Dark Pool trading execution and technology provider focused on delivering low-cost trading. Other owners include Bank of America, Citi, and Fidelity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. LeveL ATS provides a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Global Payments Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 35,138.90 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 14,731.03. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.46% to 4,415.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,004,590 cases with around 613,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,695,950 cases and 424,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,938,350 COVID-19 cases with 556,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 198,392,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,225,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ON Semiconductor Guides Q3 Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations. For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.53 to $ 0.63 per share and adjusted earnings...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Byrna Technologies Introduces its Revolutionary Byrna Eco-Kinetic Round

- the First Truly Environmentally Friendly .68 Caliber Non-Lethal Round. ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced the introduction of its new .68 caliber projectile, the Byrna Eco-Kinetic round. The Eco-Kinetic round became available for pre-order on the Byrna website (www.byrna.com) starting on August 1.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Electronic Arts earnings preview: what to expect

Electronic Arts will release figures for the most recent quarter on August 4. Analysts on Wall Street expect Electronic Arts will release earnings per share of $0.629. Track Electronic Arts stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On August 4, Electronic Arts will present Q1 figures. 28 analysts estimate...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Nippon Yusen KK (NYK line) earnings: here's what to expect

Nippon Yusen KK (NYK line) will report latest earnings on August 4. Wall Street predict expect Nippon Yusen KK (NYK line) will report earnings per share of ¥545.68. Track Nippon Yusen KK (NYK line) stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On August 4, Nippon Yusen KK (NYK line)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy