IIROC Trade Resumption - CGGV.UN

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.19.