Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo 2020: How the order of countries is determined during the Olympics opening ceremony

By Tyler Lauletta
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Q136_0b5hgxko00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZhOk_0b5hgxko00
Italian athletes make their walk during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

  • The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics officially marked the start of the Summer Games.
  • Greece was the first nation to make its entrance, while host nation Japan closed the show.
  • The rest of the order was determined by the Japanese alphabet, save for a few exceptions.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

After a year of wondering whether or not the games would go on, the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics marked the official start of Tokyo 2020.

On Friday morning in the United States, and Friday night in Tokyo, athletes from across the world made their march into Japan National Stadium bearing their flags proudly.

The scene was a bit different than previous years. Without the roaring crowds, there were far less people for athletes to wave to as they made the walk.

There were also some changes to the order that countries made their entrance.

As per tradition, Greece was the first country to walk out, celebrating the country's role as the historic home of the Olympic Games and the host of the first modern Olympics in 1896.

Closing the show, as always, was the host nation, with Japan's delegation of athletes being the final group to make the walk into the arena.

The rest of the order of entrances is determined by alphabetical order of the language of the host nation, in this case, Japanese.

The two exceptions made this year were to the United States and France. Rather than taking their spot in alphabetical order with the rest of the delegations at the games, USA and France walked out just before Japan closed the show, celebrating their role as the next countries to host the Olympics.

When the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics come around in three years, hopefully the opening ceremony will be filled with fans cheering on the athletes as they make their entrance.

This year's games will undoubtedly feel different without fans in attendance, but after a year's delay, Friday's opening ceremony was a moment worth celebrating.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Italian#Ap Photo Ashley Landis#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
Worldallkpop.com

MBC apologizes for using inappropriate photos representing countries including a photo of the Chernobyl disaster for Ukraine during Olympic Opening Ceremony

MBC is under fire for using inappropriate photos - such as a photo of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant - during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. MBC broadcasted the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics starting at 8 PM KST on July 23. MBC introduced athletes from each country entering the stadium and released photos related to the country on the left side of the screen as reference materials.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian sprinter has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200m race on Monday, told Reuters she did...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
FitnessPosted by
The Associated Press

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It didn’t last long, but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts on Monday night, ruling her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division. Hubbard made a heart...
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy