The Mystery of M. Night Shyamalan

By Mallika Rao
There’s a song in Old, the thirteenth movie by the director M. Night Shyamalan, that I can’t get out of my head. It’s sung by the New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie, who plays an incarnation of Maddox, a member of a family who show up on a mysterious island amidst a motley crew of strangers, only to discover that time operates at a terrifyingly accelerated pace here. It’s a sort of lullaby, with the kicker, “I will remain,” a meditation on what aspects of a life might erode or persist after death. The melody is pretty, the words haunting, but there’s something more to the song, an insistent quality I can’t put my finger on but that feels of a kind with the movie itself, with all of Shyamalan’s movies for that matter. It lodged in my brain and I’m not sure why. I want to hear it again, but I can’t find it on Google.

