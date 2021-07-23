Cancel
Sports

OLG Celebrates Ontario's Quest for Gold Athletes at Tokyo Summer Games

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 10 days ago

OLG and CBC partner to chronicle "The Quest" of six Ontario athletes. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and its employees are proud supporters of the Team Canada athletes that will "Go for Gold" at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. We are particularly excited to watch all the athletes from Ontario, especially those who have benefited from the Quest for Gold program, as they compete for the podium.

Rosie Maclennan
