Future Food Institute Identifies Key Contributors To Nutrition Inequality With Global Study
Nutrition Unpacked research in partnership with Dole brings stakeholders to the literal table. BOLOGNA, Italy, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Future Food Institute (FFI), in partnership with the Dole Sunshine Company, today announced the release of Nutrition Unpacked {www.nutritionunpacked.com}, a co-branded research initiative 'unpacking' little known insights about nutritional inequalities and gaps around the world. The study, conducted over the course of three months, combines quantitative data with the input of academics, practitioners and the voices of grassroots communities to uncover the underlying causes of global nutrition inequality and identify actionable outcomes.markets.businessinsider.com
