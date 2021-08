Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.