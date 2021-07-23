Cancel
RBC launches Time for More to Bring Canadians Back to the Businesses they Love

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 10 days ago

Eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders can earn additional savings and rewards on gift cards, food delivery, points redemption and more. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced the launch of. , a new campaign designed to help Canadians get back to the businesses...

markets.businessinsider.com

Softwaresmallbiztrends.com

Justworks Launches Time Tracking Management App for Business

Remote working continues to dominate many workforces, making it imperative teams have the right tools in place to streamline and optimize business operations. In response to the demand for more efficient working set-ups for modern teams, Justworks has launched Justworks Hours. Justworks, specialists in software for payroll, benefits, HR and...
EconomyInc.com

Nearly 75 Percent of Businesses Report They're Bringing Employees Back to the Office

The days of endless Zoom calls and Slack notifications are about to be over for many American workers. Nearly 74 percent of businesses report they're bringing employees back to the office, according to a survey this month conducted by Chicago-based staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network. That's a 25 percent increase from the survey's findings in March.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Late-stage insurtechs take lion's share of record-breaking Q2 funding

Global insurtech funding reached $4.8 billion in Q2 across 162 deals, per Willis Towers Watson (WTS). And with a great Q1, insurtechs have already raised $7.38 billion in 2021, compared with $7.12 billion for all of 2020. Here's what drove funding activity in Q2:. Mega-rounds. Just 15 insurtechs raised $3.3...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Financial ReportsPosted by
CNN

HSBC brings back dividend as profit more than doubles to $10.8 billion

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — HSBC's profits soared in the first half of the year as its business staged a strong recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The British bank also confirmed Monday that it would bring back its interim dividend after it was forced to scrap it last year at the request of UK regulators. The Bank of England relaxed some of that guidance in December, and formally removed it in July.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Psyched: Field Trip Uplists To Nasdaq, MindMed To Study DMT, Atai Launches New Subsidiary, AOC's Psychedelics Amendment Rejected

Atai Launches New "Nose-To-Brain" Drug Delivery Company. Braxia Scientific Receives Funding From Canadian Government To Study Ketamine Therapy. AOC's Amendment To Allow Federal Research Into Benefits Of Psychedelics Rejected By House Again. Australia Launches Psychedelics Research Institute With $29 Million In Funding From Undisclosed North American Company. Entheon Biomedical Corp....
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

UK's Largest Independent Bus Operator Chooses MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that the UK's largest independent bus operator, McGill's Group, has chosen MiX Telematics as its connected fleet technology partner. The Contract also includes provision of telematics services to Xplore Dundee, a business recently acquired by McGill's. The technology chosen encompasses MiX's premium Fleet Manager SaaS solution, with customisable reporting capabilites. In addition, McGill's has enlisted driver monitoring with in-cab feedback, as well as MiX Telematics' AI-powered fleet dash camera solution to improve overall safety, efficiency and operational performance. "McGill's prides itself on investing in the best vehicles and infrastructure to ensure we can offer a quality service for those who journey with us. That is why we have chosen to partner with MIX as our telematics solution provider as their services offer terrific opportunities for focused driver training, compliance visibility and of course passenger safety and comfort. We are entering an exciting period for McGill's, with £29m of electric vehicles purchased in 2021 alone, to be installed with the MIX Vision AI system, also due to enter service before Scotland hosts COP26 in November," said Colin Napier, McGill's Group Operations Director.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

MiX Telematics (MIXT) Chosen by McGill's - UK's Largest Independent Bus Operator

MarketsBusiness Insider

2iQ launches Capitol Trades, a platform that tracks US politician's trades

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- 2iQ Research has launched the online service Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com), where investors can track stock market trades of Capitol Hill politicians in a convenient way. The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 requires members of the US Congress to disclose...
Business Insider

Jushi Holdings Q2 Revenue Spikes 220% YoY To $47.7M, As It Continues To Scale National Footprint

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) pre-announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, revealing a 14.6% sequential and 219.7% year over year increase in revenue to $47.7 million. CEO Jim Cacioppo said that quarterly results are "in-line with our expectations," as they "demonstrate the strength of...
BusinessBusiness Insider

NCR Corp. To Acquire LibertyX - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) has agreed to acquire LibertyX, America's first and largest network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers and kiosks with thousands of locations across 44 states nationwide. LibertyX partners with independent ATM operators, like Cardtronics, who own and manage ATMs in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Ferrari Q2 Profit Rises; Shipments Almost Doubles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) reported second-quarter net profit of 206 million euros compared to 9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.11 euros compared to 0.04 euros. EBITDA was 386 million euros, tripled from a year ago. Second-quarter net revenues totaled 1.035 billion euros, a year-over-year increase...

