Alexandria Commission on Persons with Disabilities Announces Winners of the 2021 ACPD and Chamber of Commerce Awards

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2021

The Alexandria Commission on Persons with Disabilities (ACPD), in conjunction with the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, has announced their annual award winners. The awardees will be honored in a video with closed captions, posted on the Alexandria Commission on Persons with Disabilities webpage, beginning July 29.

The ACPD will recognize the following individuals:

  • Hiba Masood, a student at George Mason University, will receive the Gerry Bertier Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to an Alexandria resident or student with a disability who is seeking postsecondary education.
  • Lieutenant Jason North, of the Alexandria Police Department, will receive the John Duty Collins III Outstanding Advocate for Persons with Disabilities Award. This award recognizes an individual who advocates for—and contributes to—the promotion of equal opportunity for people with disabilities in Alexandria.

The ACPD and the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce will recognize Greenstreet Gardens and Scramble Indoor Play with Disability Awareness Awards for each organization’s commitment to hiring persons with disabilities and aiding employees with disabilities in furthering their careers.

Visit alexandriava.gov/ACPD for more information.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact Kelly Gilfillen, Acting Director Communications and Public Information at kelly.gilfillen@alexandriava.gov or 571.208.9001.

For reasonable disability accommodation, e-mail acpd@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3140, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/123432.

