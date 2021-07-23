The Sexualization Of Women In Sports Extends Even To What They Wear
It's 2021, but the policing of female athletes' bodies is a practice that continues to thrive. The Norwegian women's beach handball team is in a battle with the sport's governing bodies to wear less-revealing uniforms. After the team's repeated complaints about the required bikini bottoms were reportedly ignored, they wore shorts during a recent game in protest and were fined 150 euros (around $175) per player.www.bpr.org
Comments / 0