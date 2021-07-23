Cancel
‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’: background, plot, trailer, how to watch

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is now out, and here’s you can watch the action superhero movie. “Snake Eyes” is the third film part of the G.I. Joe franchise. “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” was released in 2009, with the sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” coming out in 2013. According...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jean-Claude Van Damme movie finally starts streaming today

Here’s a pairing I’m not sure many people were asking for, but we got anyway. Jean-Claude Van Damme’s latest action-packed feature film, The Last Mercenary, debuted on Netflix Friday. And, if I’m honest … it looks like a decent-enough action title, at least based on the trailer. Of a sort that maybe you would have balked at paying a full ticket price to see this in the theater. But as a Netflix binge, it’s not much of a leap to click that “play” button to check it out. Today’s Top Deal Unreal deal gets you Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget for $23...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Review: 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' pulls back the hero's mask and it's Henry Golding

The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing new theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries inherent risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and local health officials. We will continue to note the various ways readers can see each new film, including drive-in theaters in the Southland and VOD/streaming options when available.
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: Origins story ‘Snake Eyes’ has little G.I. Joe but plenty of action

If we are to believe "Snake Eyes," the must-have fashion accessory for Summer 2021 is a sword. Everybody in both Los Angeles and Tokyo seems to have one in the action movie, which is subtitled "G.I. Joe Origins" even though there are no G.I.s in it and there's nobody named Joe and the title makes it unclear whether we're talking about Joe's origins or Snake Eyes' and probably not that many people care about either.
MoviesA.V. Club

Is it just us, or does Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe: Origins look pretty sick

Look, there’s no shortage of great trailers for bad movies—or, at the very least, misleading trailers for pretty good movies, like the one for Predators, which promised all those Predator crosshairs and didn’t deliver. But until we’re told otherwise or see it for ourselves, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe: Origins still looks kind of sick.
MoviesDeadline

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Review: Henry Golding Ramps Up The Action Figure & Revives Hasbro Franchise

Hasbro hit cinema screens with its G.I. Joe franchise in 2009, when Dennis Quaid and Channing Tatum starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, with Tatum returning as Duke opposite Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Now, eight years later, the series is back in a new way, spinning off the popular supporting character and badass ninja warrior Snake Eyes and giving him his own starring stand-alone origin story — not as a white guy as in the books but more properly an Asian character.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Snake Eyes Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The G.I. Joe Origins Movie

Henry Golding’s next blockbuster is almost here! The actor, known for such films as Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, stars as Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (also known simply as Snake Eyes). In the superhero film (which serves as an origin story for the character) a mysterious lone fighter, known only as "Snake Eyes,” is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage. But he finds his loyalties being tested when secrets from his past are revealed, as he eventually goes on the path to become the famous G.I. Joe hero. Along with Golding, the cast includes Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais.
TV Showswfft.com

'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' and 'Masters of the Universe' roll out old toys in new packages

Old toys never die. They just keep coming back in new poses and flexing different muscles as movies and TV shows. This weekend brings two popular artifacts from many a childhood back to screens: "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" hits theaters, with Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians") as the martial-arts warrior; and "Master of the Universe: Revelation" lands on Netflix, offering director Kevin Smith's updated animated spin on the series, bringing a bit more power and certainly higher stakes for those weaned on the stiff limited animation of the 1980s.
Comicsnerdreactor.com

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Review: Shakespeare in Japan

Between the 80s Hasbro action figures, comic books, and cartoons, there’s mythology laid out in that lot that’s rich with depth and characterization. However, one of the most mysterious characters on the Joe roster is also its most beloved character. Larry Hama’s run at Marvel Comics gave us a partial backstory, but Snake Eyes always remained a mysterious enigma to Joe fans. In a quasi-reboot of the series, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins tries to fill in the gaps and tries to answer the question of who is Snake Eyes really?
MoviesNew York Post

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ review: Stiffer than a plastic toy

Henry Golding believes in method acting. You can tell while watching his performance in the third G.I. Joe film, “Snake Eyes,” because it is obvious the actor has fastidiously studied what it means to be a plastic toy. The “Crazy Rich Asians” charmer is so stiff in his first go-round...
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is Best as a Martial Arts Actioner that Resists Franchise Tropes

Turns out, remembering next to nothing about the previous G.I. Joe movies (The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation) before walking into Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, something of a spin-off/prequel thing, is no big deal. It also seems like the people who made Snake Eyes also didn’t watch these older film, and on top of everything else, the film is a reboot of a franchise based on the Hasbro toys and cartoons. Instead of stepping into its story through the eyes and weapons of the military fighting unit known as the Joes, this take focuses on the character of Snake Eyes (played by Ray Park in two previous films). This time around, he’s played by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas), who as a young boy watched his father (Steven Allerick) get murdered in front of him by an assassin he has sworn vengeance upon.
MoviesKDVR.com

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” Hits Silver Screen

Get ready for some serious action on the big screen! “Snake Eyes… G.I. Joe Origins” will be in theaters Friday, July 23rd! But you could win a prize pack today! It includes 2 tickets to see the movie in theaters and some really fun promotional items. You can enter your chance to win on Colorado’s Best Facebook page!
MoviesObserver

‘Snake Eyes’ Is Not the ‘G.I. Joe’ Reboot Paramount Was Hoping For

Paramount Pictures is a storied studio with a legacy of medium-defining hits that stretch from My Fair Lady and The Godfather to Forrest Gump and Titanic. But over the last decade, the studio’s attempts at bigger budgeted franchise tentpoles have often sidestepped artful construction and individuality for generic reverse engineered merchandise vehicles. Sadly, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an attempt to reinvigorate the G.I. Joe IP, follows suit.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Rotten Tomatoes score is out - and it's not the strongest start for this attempt to reboot the G.I. Joe movie franchise. Snake Eyes currently holds a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes with twenty-five reviews having been submitted (at the time of writing this). It's not just an ominous sign that Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins holds a "rotten" score that doesn't crack 50% - it's the fact that this first wave of reviews is coming from the critics that got to see Snake Eyes early, and they still came away feeling like it's a mixed bag, at best.

