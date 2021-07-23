Cancel
North Branford, CT

North Branford police, prosecutors investigate ‘disturbing’ racist Instagram video that made reference to George Floyd

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 10 days ago

Two North Branford residents appear in a racist Instagram video that police describe as “disturbing, disgusting and abhorrent” as they work with prosecutors to investigate.

The video, which has nearly 50,000 views on Instagram, shows a group of men who appear to be in their 20s, and under the influence at a party. One of the men says a racial slur as another comments “Oh OK, can’t post that.”

It continues with one of the men saying “This is for George Floyd’s weak … neck. … Hope the next generation has a stronger neck than this.”

Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin last year, sparking protests and a national examination of racial injustice.

Three accounts tagged in the video have since been disabled.

The men may have been students at Keene State College in New Hampshire. The university commented under the post .

“We are taking this seriously,” the comment read. “The content in this video does not reflect Keene State’s values in any way. We are now following up.”

A spokesperson from the college said that they are working with “authorities that are involved in the situation, and we are currently conducting our own outreach with parties involved, guided by the conduct policies that Keene State has in place.”

“The messages in the video are unacceptable, and stand in stark contrast to the values that Keene State College holds around diversity, equity and inclusion,” they added.

North Branford police echoed that the video “in no way identifies the values, morals or beliefs of any of our residents in North Branford,” according to Instagram and Facebook posts from the department.

Police said they are actively investigating, and that the video is “being evaluated by the New Haven States Attorney’s office. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and community leaders to address this incident.”

“We, along with all of you, are angry and outraged by these individuals’ actions,” police said. “We stand with all of our community in condemning racism and will proceed further with all recommendations and actions recommended by the Connecticut States Attorney’s office.” A spokesman for the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office couldn’t be reached for comment.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Jessika Harkay may be reached at jharkay@courant.com

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
