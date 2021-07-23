Chlöe Bailey To Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Jane’
Creator+, a next-generation content studio and distribution platform, announced today they will finance and produce their first feature length film JANE, which is set to star Grammy-nominated singer (part of the sister duo Chloe X Halle) & Grown-ish actress, Chlöe Bailey, playing the role of Izzy. Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, will play the films lead as Olivia while also producing. Starring alongside the two is Oscar winner Melissa Leo as Principal Rhodes.www.blackfilm.com
