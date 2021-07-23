HBO Max To Premier ‘Mr. SOUL!’ Documentary on August 1st

“The 5th Dimension is forever,” smiles founder of the 6-time Grammy winning vocal quintet, LaMonte McLemore, musing about The 5th Dimension’s appearance in this summer’s award-winning musical docu-film sensation, “Summer of Soul.” Producer Questlove unearthed countless pristine celluloid hours of African American musical luminaries performing at The Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969. Akin to a “Black Woodstock,” Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mahalia Jackson, Sly & The Family Stone, and more took to the stage before hundreds of thousands. The #1 song of the day (and the year for that matter), actually a “mash-up” of “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” courtesy of Broadway’s HAIR, performed with verve and optimistic joy by a brightly attired The 5th Dimension (Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, Billy Davis, Jr., Ron Townson and McLemore) is one of the movie’s centerpieces.