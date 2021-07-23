HBO Max To Premier ‘Mr. SOUL!’ Documentary on August 1st
HBO Max released today the trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary Mr. SOUL! that’s set to premiere on August 1, 2021. Melissa Haizlip serves as the films director and producer alongside; executive producers Chaz Ebert, record executive and film producer Ron Gillyard, producer and director Stan Lathan, Hillman Grad Productions producing partner Rishi Rajani, Run&Shoot Filmworks CEO Stephanie T. Rance, actor and producer Blair Underwood and Emmy award-winning writer, producer and Hillman Grad Productions CEO, Lena Waithe.www.blackfilm.com
Comments / 0