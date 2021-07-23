Cancel
Florida State

Delta Ravages States Like Florida That Emphasized Freedom Over Safety

 10 days ago

Despite the surge in the Sunshine State, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will continue to refuse mask mandates or other restrictions, including at schools. The Delta strain of the coronavirus is racing across the country, driving a surge of new cases and hospitalizations. But local and state officials this time have fewer options to slow the spread. In Texas, where Covid hospitalizations are up 30 percent and deaths up 10 percent over the past week, Gov. Greg Abbott recently barred counties, cities and school districts from requiring masks. Montana did the same for vaccine and mask mandates, while letting local officials overrule health department orders. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state accounts for one in five of new U.S. infections, asserted power to nix local health orders if he concludes they infringe on individual rights. (Ollstein and Goldberg, 7/22)

