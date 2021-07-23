Three teens charged with felonies after robbing driver for $128 worth of Papa John’s, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Three teenagers face multiple felonies apiece after cooking up a crime in Cooper Young on Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver pulled onto New York St. Wednesday to deliver an order.

That’s when 19-year-old Christopher Jones, 18-year-old Rothello Manning, 18-year-old Victor Armstrong and another suspect walked up to the driver with guns and said they were “going to take the pizza,” valued at $128, according to a police affidavit.

A witness told police that he saw the group get into a silver car and then pull up to a house just a block over on Meda St.

MPD said that the homeowner gave police consent to search her house, where police reported finding the four suspects along with multiple Papa John’s pizza boxes marked with Wednesday’s date, two guns matching the one reportedly used in the robbery and nearly an ounce of marijuana.

Police said they obtained surveillance video from a neighbor on Meda St. and saw all of the teens walking into the house on Meda St. with the Papa John’s order wearing the same clothes they had on at the time of their arrests.

Jones, Manning and Armstrong each face one count of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver.

