The Sexualization Of Women In Sports Extends Even To What They Wear

USA Gymnastics has confirmed that Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics.In a brief statement, it said the four-time gold medalist will make a decision on whether she will still compete in the beam finals later this week. “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” the statement said.The news marks Biles’ fifth withdrawal out of the six finals she had qualified for after she pulled out of the individual all-around, vault and bars to focus on her mental health.“I say put mental health first because if you don’t then you’re not going to...