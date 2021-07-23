Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 400 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Thursday July 22 to 400 PM Friday July 23 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy category on Thursday, and the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Friday. The highest concentrations of ozone are expected in southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area, with elevated levels of ozone also expected elsewhere throughout the Colorado Front Range region.For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non- ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Greater likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing difficulty in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma; possible respiratory effects in general population. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Larimer County, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
County
Adams County, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Health
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#Adams Arapahoe#Usg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
Posted by
Reuters

Some Republican U.S. senators snipe at $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems, even as some Republicans began complaining about the details. Following long weekend sessions, senators on Monday began...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy