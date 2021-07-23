Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LAGRANGE COUNTY At 908 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Middlebury, or 8 miles west of Lagrange, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lagrange, Shipshewana, Emma and Oliver Lake.alerts.weather.gov
