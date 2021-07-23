Air Quality Alert issued for Boulder, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Boulder; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 400 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Thursday July 22 to 400 PM Friday July 23 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021. Ozone concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly for southern and western portions of the Denver metro area, including Highlands Ranch and Golden.For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Greater likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing difficulty in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma; possible respiratory effects in general population. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.