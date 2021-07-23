Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

A Minute With: singer Alessia Cara on being open about mental health

By Alicia Powell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara sings about mental health and her battle with insomnia in new single “Sweet Dreams” released earlier this month, from her upcoming third studio album.

The “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer, who has previously addressed body positivity and self-esteem in her music, also puts out track “Shapeshifter” in the double single release.

In an interview with Reuters, the Grammy Award winner spoke about her new music and talking openly about mental health.

Below are excerpts edited for clarity and length.

Q: How would you describe the album?

Cara: “I always like to say that there’s this running theme of duality and there’s like kind of a thread ... and this album recounts a lot of ... the beginning and the end of that thread.

“The first half of that thread in the first half of that year being a little tumultuous, a little bit riddled with anxiety and stress and fear .... And then on the other end of that thread came the healing and the growth and this newfound sophistication I feel I’ve discovered within myself.”

Q: How did you find that growth and sophistication?

Cara: “Doing therapy really, really helped. I started therapy a long time ago, and then I stopped for a while and I sort of neglected my mental health and neglected myself. And it wasn’t until I got the proper help I needed through therapy and just making a bunch of changes in my lifestyle.

“I also now take medication for my anxiety, which is wonderful. I think it’s worked wonders for me and I wish it wasn’t so stigmatized.”

Q: Why is mental health so easy for you to talk about?

Cara: “It’s not a weakness. For a long time, I always felt like if I got therapy, if I took medication, it would be like ... I was succumbing to some sort of weakness.

“But there’s a lot of strength in vulnerability and there’s tons of strength and openness in being honest. So I look at it like that now and I just don’t really apologise for what I need to do to be happy.”

Q: What is it like performing again?

Cara: “It feels very strange because I’m not used to it ... Even holding a microphone for the first time was so strange when I did my performance recently ... But ... having gone through what we went through, I just look at it in such a different way and I feel I will definitely not take it for granted anymore.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessia Cara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openness#Insomnia#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthParsons Sun

Talking helps: From Prince Harry to Lady Gaga, these stars were open about their mental health struggles

The ‘Boys’ singer revealed that she suffers from depression and at one stage she almost left her career in music. She told ‘People’ magazine: “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,'!” “I was like, I'm done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'” “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”
CelebritiesLebanon Democrat

Alessia Cara: Baths ease my anxiety

Alessia Cara takes baths to ease her anxiety. The 25-year-old singer has revealed she used to deal with anxiety so bad it would develop into “full-blown panic attacks”, but through making changes to her lifestyle, she has been able to better control her mental health. She said: "I was dealing...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Alessia Cara Solves a Surreal Cheating Scandal in the New 'Shapeshifter' Video

Alessia Cara acts out a silly noir melodrama in the new music video for her recent single, “Shapeshifter.”. The video was directed by Tusk, and in it, Cara plays all the main roles: The jilted wife with the bottomless martini glass, the cheating husband, the clumsy private eye, the gardener and the maid. The clip mainly follows the private eye as he tries to figure out who the husband’s secret lover is, and the mystery ends with a very unexpected and surreal twist, when the investigator catches the husband smooching a figure with a sheep’s head. After stumbling into the pool, however, the PI appears to wake up, as if from a dream, in an ocean far away.
Theater & Dancepower953.com

Alessia Cara shares how her heritage influenced her career path: "Italians love our music"

Alessia Cara opened up about her childhood in a new interview, revealing how her family's love of music paved the way to her becoming a global superstar. Speaking with Billboard, the "Sweet Dreams" singer, born Alessia Caracciolo, reminisced about growing up in a traditional Italian household in Ontario, Canada. Her parents were on the stricter side, banning sleepovers and stressing the importance of school.
Mental Healthdepauliaonline.com

Column: Why I decided to open up about my mental health struggles now

For the last month, I have been repeatedly asking myself two questions: “Why is this happening to me? How did I get to this place?”. I don’t have concrete answers for either of them — at least not yet — but I continue to come back to those two questions in hopes they lead me to a better place.
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

What Dreams Tell About Our Mental Health?

A hot water bath and a good night’s sleep is all we need after a long tiring day. Our body is at rest while we sleep but is our mind really at rest?. Experts say that our mind works like an ant, it’s hard to say when it’s resting. We can surely relax our mind but rest? I highly doubt it!
Music101 WIXX

New Alessia Cara song soundtracks ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ trailer

Alessia Cara is contributing her music to the upcoming anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, on Adult Swim. A new trailer for the series debuted during San Diego Comic-Con@Home experience, featuring the new original Alessia track “Feel You Now.” She’ll also have other music featured in the series, set to debut later this fall.
Cambria County, PAfox8tv.com

Local Doctor Talks About Mental Health

Olympic Champion Simone Biles says she’s focusing on her mind and body by withdrawing from the women’s team gymnastics final at the Olympics. A local doctor says this could be a lesson for us here at home. Doctor Umesh Chakunta, a Psychiatrist at Conemaugh Memorial in Cambria County says these...
CelebritiesComplex

Willow Smith Opens Up About Feeling ‘Unsafe’ in Her Music Career

Willow Smith admits her mental health is in “a very fragile state.”. During a recent appearance on The Yungblud Podcast, the 20-year-old artist spoke candidly about the struggles she endured throughout her career, and how her reactions to those difficult experiences were dismissed as “bratty” behavior. “For so long, I...
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy