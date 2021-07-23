Look up! July's full 'buck' moon will light up the sky tonight

Lunar lovers take a seat outside under the stars and set your sights upon July’s full moon, nicknamed “buck” moon, as it rises after sunset Friday.

The moon will reach peak illumination at 10:37 p.m. ET.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said tonight's conditions are favorable for moon observations.

Look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, July’s full moon is called the “Buck Moon” because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full growth mode during this time.

