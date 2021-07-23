Cancel
TV tonight: Olympics opening ceremony; ‘Ted Lasso’ returns

By Chuck Barney
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony” (4:30 p.m. PT; 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Couldn’t wake up early enough to catch NBC’s live morning coverage of the festivities from Japan? No worries. The network also delivers its traditional primetime special with all the pomp and circumstance, pageantry and Parade of Nations. Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie host the special, with reports contributed by Lewis Johnson and Michele Tafoya. Also, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduces viewers to Team USA. (On the West Coast, the Opening Ceremony special will encore at 9:10 p.m.).

