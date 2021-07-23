Several Borderlands developers have left Gearbox to work on independent projects
Gearbox confirms staff exodus ‘on the best of terms’. A group of Gearbox Entertainment staff members have reportedly left the developer in order to begin work together on a new, independent project. As reported by Axios, (and later confirmed by Gearbox itself) the seven developers were in the pre-production stages of a new Gearbox title before their exodus. Gearbox has since moved new staff into the team’s former roles.www.destructoid.com
