Several Borderlands developers have left Gearbox to work on independent projects

Destructoid
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox confirms staff exodus ‘on the best of terms’. A group of Gearbox Entertainment staff members have reportedly left the developer in order to begin work together on a new, independent project. As reported by Axios, (and later confirmed by Gearbox itself) the seven developers were in the pre-production stages of a new Gearbox title before their exodus. Gearbox has since moved new staff into the team’s former roles.

