Several Borderlands developers have left Gearbox to work on independent projects

Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi has launched its official website after PlayStation Studios' Japan Studio was "re-organized" into the new developer earlier this year. While Sony Interactive Entertainment's statement at the time said that being recentered to Team Asobi would allow "the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s Playroom," the new website for the developer now teases that that it is "hard at work" developing its "most ambitious game yet." Exactly what that might be remains to be seen.