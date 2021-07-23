Revealed – who is being disproportionately impacted by rising home insurance rates?
Rising home insurance premiums disproportionately impact seniors and homeowners with low credit scores, according to a new study from insurtech platform Matic. Matic’s mid-year survey reviewed trends from 45,000 policies and 3.2 million quotes. It found that home insurance premiums grew an average of 4% year over year. The survey found that increasing home insurance premiums disproportionately affects those with FICO scores below 580 – as homeowners with this factor saw the largest increase in premiums at an average of 6.4%.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
