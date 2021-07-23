Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Revealed – who is being disproportionately impacted by rising home insurance rates?

insurancebusinessmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising home insurance premiums disproportionately impact seniors and homeowners with low credit scores, according to a new study from insurtech platform Matic. Matic’s mid-year survey reviewed trends from 45,000 policies and 3.2 million quotes. It found that home insurance premiums grew an average of 4% year over year. The survey found that increasing home insurance premiums disproportionately affects those with FICO scores below 580 – as homeowners with this factor saw the largest increase in premiums at an average of 6.4%.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Home Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Rates#Insurtech#Matic Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
EconomyMotley Fool

Have an Auto Loan? You Probably Need Gap Insurance

You don't want to end up making payments on a car you don't have any more. For many people in the U.S., buying a car isn't possible without a car loan. That's because cars can cost tens of thousands of dollars and saving up enough to pay cash could take years.
Real EstateDuncan Banner

Column: How rising construction costs could impact your homeowners insurance

If you recently started a home improvement project, you probably have noticed the rise in construction costs. According to Verisk’s (ISO) most recent 360Value Quarterly Cost Update, total reconstruction costs increased 8.1% countrywide, on average, between January 2020 and January 2021. Lumber, iron, steel and labor costs all have increased in just a year. These drastic increases are not exclusive to building materials. These rising construction costs may have a significant impact on your homeowners insurance as well.
Businessfloridianpress.com

Rising Insurance Rates

Florida is quickly recovering from COVID-19, and businesses and consumers are eager to participate in the anticipated economic boom. But while the Sunshine state has exceeded expectations in its handling of the pandemic so far, lawmakers stalled in one key area that will keep insurance rates high, especially as inflation creeps in.
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseereports.com

Rising Cost of Home Insurance a Concern

As a Florida contractor, I continue to be concerned about the future of our economy. Yes, we are red hot right now in almost every market in Florida, and developers, home-builders, and realtors are making plenty of money. But Florida’s real estate market has always been on a boom-and-bust cycle, and factors come into play that can create nervousness for us veterans when we see the market overheat.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Rising Insurance Premiums Impact Senior Homeowners

Simply by monitoring, reviewing, and adjusting their insurance policy, these homeowners saved $751 annually. Increasing home insurance premiums disproportionately impacted homeowners with FICO scores below 580. Home insurance premiums are on the rise nationally and grew an average of 4% year-over-year. Homeowners with a FICO score below 580 experienced rising...
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Local homeowners fed up with rising insurance costs

YAKIMA -- Some local homeowners feel they're getting a raw deal on their insurance policies. Owners like John Gilmore said their premiums have increased significantly; in his case by a massive 47 percent. "It's going to turn into about $3,000 over three years," Gilmore said. "I've never had a rate...
Retailrismedia.com

Home Improvement Spending on the Rise

Home improvement and maintenance spending is on the rise, with growth expected to accelerate in the second half of the year—continuing to rise through mid-2022—according to the latest Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (JCHS). The LIRA predicts that...
EconomyArgus Press

Auto insurance premiums are not equitable

There is a current ad on TV by an auto insurance company that states, “You only pay for what you need.” One can assume this implies the consumer purchases what amount of coverage they desire or what they can afford. I believe there is an important factor which should be considered in determining auto insurance premiums.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Money & the Law: What's an insurance score and how does it affect your auto insurance premium?

I recently received my semiannual packet of information telling me my auto insurance was being renewed (and, as usual, that my premium would be increasing). This packet included a disclosure statement titled, “How We Determine Your Auto Policy Premiums.” There, for the first time that I can remember, I was told one of the factors considered when determining my premium is my “insurance score,” which caused me to ask: “What the heck is an insurance score?”
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Pros and Cons of Bundling Insurance Coverage

Bundling may not always be the best choice. Most insurance companies provide a discount for bundling coverage. Essentially, that means it's possible to save money on insurance by purchasing multiple different policies from the same insurance company. This could be home and auto policies, or renters and life insurance policies, or any combination of different kinds of coverage.
Real EstateHolland Sentinel

Why now isn't a bad time to take out a car loan or mortgage

The pandemic knocked borrowers on their backs in the spring of 2020, but as the economy regained its footing, so, too, has the willingness of consumers to borrow. Consumer applications for auto loans, new mortgages and revolving credit cards all mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels by May 2021, according to a new report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
BusinessInman.com

If home prices don't cool, watch for Fed tightening and rising mortgage rates

Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute to long-lasting inflation that leads to earlier, more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute...
EconomyMotley Fool

Why Comprehensive Insurance Can Be Misleading

Drivers may be surprised to find comprehensive coverage isn't that comprehensive at all. When buying auto insurance coverage, motorists will see many different policy options. One type of coverage most insurers offer is called "comprehensive" coverage. Drivers may assume that comprehensive coverage provides all the protection that they will need....
Personal Financesouthfloridareporter.com

How To Track Unclaimed Life Insurance Money

You may have money from a life insurance check waiting if a loved one named you on a life insurance policy but neglected to tell you about it. Unclaimed life insurance policies aren’t as unusual as you would think either. According to a study by Consumer Reports, 1 out of...
EconomyInsurance Journal

5% Rate Increase Recommended for Texas Windstorm Insurer

The Actuarial & Underwriting Committee for the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) has recommended that the association’s board vote at its Aug. 3 meeting to file for a 5% rate increase for residential and commercial policies. TWIA is the property insurer of last resort for wind and hail in counties...
EconomyWOWO News

Interest Rates Rise for Farm Loans

Interest rates on agricultural loans made by commercial banks increased slightly for some types of lending. However, the Federal Reserve of Kansas City says rates stayed historically low through the first half of this year. The average rate on non-real estate loans was about 30 basis points higher than the all-time low reached at the end of 2020. The rise was largely consistent across all types of loans. In contrast, the average rates on farm real estate loans continued to decline and marked another historic low. Rates also remain comparatively low at the largest commercial banks, and those lenders offered a sizable discount for the lowest-risk loans, while the smaller lenders continued to provide similar accommodation regardless of the risk. The Fed’s report says despite the slight increase in rates for operating loans, the historically-low-interest rate environment and muted demand for agricultural lending suggest that interest expenses have remained low relative to recent years. Profitability in the sector also continued to be supported by strong prices for most major commodities. The slight decline in financing costs for farm real estate may also provide ongoing support to farmland values.

Comments / 0

Community Policy