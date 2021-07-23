Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Carjacker search, third victim found, More rain, New Mexico veterans’ home, New tourism campaign

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article[1] Crime Stoppers looking for man who forced adult, 3 children out of car at Walmart – Police are intensifying their search for a man who forced an adult and three children out of a car at an Albuquerque Walmart. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around in front of the store on Academy and Wyoming Saturday, July 17. The video then shows him approach the car. Police say he pulls a gun and forces the four people out. Police are hoping someone recognizes him before he strikes again.

