Colts' 2021 training camp preview: Linebackers
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the entire team reporting for training camp, and the linebacker corps will be one to watch this season. Following the departure of Anthony Walker, who has been a starter at MIKE linebacker since 2018, the Colts will have a position to fill. But they feel they have the right personnel to do so with the potential for some high-end play in the middle of their defense.coltswire.usatoday.com
