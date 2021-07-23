Grand Rapids bicyclist killed in late night crash

A Grand Rapids bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car.

The deadly crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 11 th St. NW and Fremont Ave. NW on the city’s west side.

Grand Rapids police say they found the 32-year-old bicyclist when they arrived at the scene and attempted to administer lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Grand Rapids police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash remained at the scene and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Details of the crash are unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

