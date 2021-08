Ange Postecoglou is looking for a self-help European response from his Celtic players following the 6-2 friendly defeat by West Ham at Parkhead on Saturday. The chastening defeat by the Hammers – notwithstanding two teams of Hoops players were used over the 90 minutes – was not the preparation the Celtic boss wanted for the second leg of the Champion League qualifier against Midtjylland on Wednesday night, with the score tied at 1-1 from the first game in Glasgow.