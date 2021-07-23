20 Feelings You Can Experience While Camping

Gratitude, a feeling of thanks, is an essential practice for a larger life. It is a very simple tool to shift your focus from what is missing in your life, to all that you have been blessed with. When you express gratitude for what you have, you open the door to receive more. The power of gratitude was recognised by ancient civilisations and cultures and has been a cornerstone of most religious practices. But you don’t have to be a member of a faith organisation to benefit from practising gratitude.