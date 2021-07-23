Cancel
Winston County, AL

Haleyville woman killed in Winston County multi-vehicle crash

By Peter Curi
CBS42.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of Haleyville woman on Thursday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Whitney Farley, 31, was killed when the 2009 Toyota Sienna she was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Jason Vanhousen, 42, of Double Springs, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Toyota Sienna continued in the southbound lane colliding with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Elbert Sherman Ward, 63, of Haleyville.

