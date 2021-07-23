Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Morning Notes

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad Closures for Biden Event — “The public can anticipate large crowds and increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area related to the event. The following road closures will begin at 1:00pm: Park Drive from N. George Mason Drive to 3rd Street N., 3rd Street N. from N. Park Drive to N. Columbus Street. During the event, the following closure will also be in effect: George Mason Drive from N. Carlin Springs Road to N. Henderson Road.” [Arlington County]

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Traffic
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Pentagon City#Pentagon Row#Taiwanese#The County Board#Sun Gazette Rsb#Dca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy