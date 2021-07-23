How To Send Emails People Want To Read
You send out lots of emails — but does anyone actually read them? How do you get recipients to open emails from you and respond?. Erica Dhawan, author of "Digital Body Language," helped create The Digital Communications Crisis report. The 3,000 person U.S. workforce study found 70% reported poor digital communication to be a problem. And lackluster communication resulted in an average of four hours wasted per week. That adds up to $188 billion annually wasted across the U.S. economy.www.investors.com
Comments / 0