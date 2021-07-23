Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How To Send Emails People Want To Read

By MICHAEL MINK
Investor's Business Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou send out lots of emails — but does anyone actually read them? How do you get recipients to open emails from you and respond?. Erica Dhawan, author of "Digital Body Language," helped create The Digital Communications Crisis report. The 3,000 person U.S. workforce study found 70% reported poor digital communication to be a problem. And lackluster communication resulted in an average of four hours wasted per week. That adds up to $188 billion annually wasted across the U.S. economy.

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Michael Smart Pr#Dynamic Yield Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Related
Internetinews.co.uk

Why is my Facebook account restricted? The rules which can stop you sharing anything on your profile explained

Facebook will sometimes restrict users’ accounts if it feels they have posted something inappropriate, or engaged in activity that goes against its community standards. These restrictions may prevent you from seeing certain posts, sharing posts yourself, sending messages, adding friends or reacting to things. Restrictions are normally temporary, but repeat...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

What an IP Address Can Reveal About You

An IP address is nothing more than a unique online identifier. Each computer in the world has its own IP address and it is thanks to this naming system between machines that computers can connect to each other. Specifically, an IP, which uses what is known as the IPv4 protocol, contains four individual numbers separated by a period.
Career Development & Advicemakeuseof.com

How to Write Better Emails: 3 Simple Tips

Understanding how to write good emails is a crucial skill, especially for work. Whether you own a small business or are self-employed, you are likely to handle countless emails every day. You may use emails as your primary method of communication with other businesses and customers. It might seem like...
Internetwindowsreport.com

How to get a @Duck email address

Users can get a free @duck.com email address, that will forward emails to their regular inbox, but only after analyzing their contents for trackers and removing them. DuckDuckGo will provide unique, disposable forwarding addresses, which can be generated easily in DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser or through desktop browser extensions. In order...
Internetmyqcountry.com

How Many Emails?

Remember when you made your first email address, and it was something like KyleBBall4Lyfe@hotmail.com or BrokenAngel13@yahoo.com? Are you still checking that email?? Recent poll asked people how many email addresses they’ve had in their lives . . . and the most common response was 2 with 19% of the vote. 18% of people have had three. 71% have had between one and five, and 7% have had more than 10. The age group that had the fewest email addresses was people 55 and older.
Cell PhonesNew Haven Register

WhatsApp already allows you to enter group calls and video calls even if they have started, that's how it works

Before, if you ignored the invitation to a group call, WhatsApp prevented you from joining later. Now,. the conference will remain open accessible with a direct access in the WhatsApp chats, and you will be able to "leave and re-enter whenever you want" for the duration of the communication and as long as the participants do not withdraw the invitation.
InternetBeta News

How real live phishing emails can help protect users [Q&A]

Phishing remains one of the most popular attack vectors for cybercriminals. But traditional defenses relying on filtering or raising user awareness via training aren't always effective. We spoke to Lior Kohavi, chief technology officer at enterprise SaaS security specialist Cyren to discover how a new approach is using genuine attacks...
Computershostingpill.com

How to Fix the WordPress Not Sending Emails Issue

One of the most common problems faced by WordPress users is the inability of the platform to send emails. You may have observed that you are not receiving email notifications as usual, or you may have heard from your readers or customers. Also, you may have correctly installed a contact...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Chipotle’s marketing account hacked to send phishing emails

Hackers have compromised an email marketing account belonging to the Chipotle food chain and used it to send out phishing emails, luring recipients to malicious links. Most of the messages directed users to credential-harvesting sites impersonating services from a financial business and Microsoft. A very small number had malware attachments.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to schedule an email in Gmail

Learning how to schedule an email in Gmail takes mere moments, and will let you take much greater control of when your messages are sent. Gmail’s email scheduling took a surprisingly long time to be implemented, only launching in 2019. Still, it’s a useful tool that saves you the trouble of installing any add-on software to do the same job. In this guide, we’ll show you how to schedule an email in Gmail, using the current desktop and mobile interfaces.
MarketingSFGate

Choosing an Email Marketing Agency? Read These Top Tips

Imagine being able to talk directly to all of your customers one-on-one, sending them information and offers they can't resist. That's the power of email marketing. It allows you to interact with customers and prospects in an intimate, immediate way. And it's incredibly effective as well. But getting your email...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

How to stop random people from adding you to WhatsApp groups

How many of you wake up to a constant stream of pointless messages from WhatsApp groups that you don’t even remember joining? Or maybe that dreaded family group that you can’t exit without being awkwardly added back by a long-lost uncle. As much fun and sometimes useful as WhatsApp groups are, they can as easily get frustrating when a stranger (or a distant relative, same thing) gets hold of your phone number and starts adding you to a whole bunch of nasty groups, whether by mistake or to plan a surprise party or just to mess with you.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Send Email From the Linux Terminal

While there are plenty of ways to send email, for anyone who lives on the command line, sending email from the CLI is a big timesaver. Learn how to send email from the Linux terminal using various tools , like mail, sendmail, telnet and mutt, and add attachments to your mail too.
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo wants to kill off email spying for good

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has launched a new security service aimed at keeping users safe from third-party trackers and email watchers in their inbox. The company says its new Email Protection offering can offer comprehensive privacy without the need to switch email services. Instead, the new service offers users a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy