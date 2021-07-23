How To Send Emails People Want To Read

How many of you wake up to a constant stream of pointless messages from WhatsApp groups that you don’t even remember joining? Or maybe that dreaded family group that you can’t exit without being awkwardly added back by a long-lost uncle. As much fun and sometimes useful as WhatsApp groups are, they can as easily get frustrating when a stranger (or a distant relative, same thing) gets hold of your phone number and starts adding you to a whole bunch of nasty groups, whether by mistake or to plan a surprise party or just to mess with you.