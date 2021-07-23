Handball at the Tokyo Olympics: Rules, Team USA History, More

Handball is one of five Summer Olympic sports in which the U.S. has never won an Olympic medal, and that drought will remain intact at the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. men's and women's handball teams failed to qualify for the sixth straight Olympic Games as neither team earned a medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, the regional qualification event. The U.S. has not appeared in the Olympic handball tournament since 1996 in Atlanta, when both the men's and women's teams qualified as hosts. The U.S. has not outright qualified a team for the Olympic handball tournament since the women’s team finished sixth at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.