“It is with a heavy heart that we have to close the bagel shop doors. Plans within the property management group on the future of the center are out of our control and we must move on. Josh and I want to thank all of our amazing staff past and present for the hard work, dedication and loyalty over the years – we love all of you. Also, to our friends, family and customers who have made our dreams happen – we could not have done any of this without you. Thank you from the bottom of hearts, there are not enough words to describe our appreciation. *We are already closed.