Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Nas X's New Music Video Includes Colton Haynes Cameo & Fans Are Losing It

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X managed to get everyone talking with his newest music video with Jack Harlow for a number of reasons, and it wasn't just the song or the dancing, though there is plenty of love for both. When he dropped the Industry Baby video, fans started noticing cameos and Easter Eggs, and reactions started pouring in. Those cameos included Arrow's Colton Haynes, who played Roy Harper in the beloved DC series, and fans even thought they spotted Aquaman's Jason Momoa in the video, though that ended up not being the case. You can check out some of our favorite reactions to X's Industry Baby below.

comicbook.com

Comments / 20

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Colton Haynes
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Losing It#Video Vixen#Industry Baby#Arrow#Meech#Industrybaby Lilnasx#Marching Bands#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Lil Nas X has warned that the ‘Industry Baby’ video is not for children

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Industry Baby, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents. Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lil Nas X Recreates Normani’s ‘Motivation’ Music Video

Normani has a famous fan. For, Lil Nas X has payed homage to the former Fifth Harmony member on the set of his ‘Industry Baby’ music video. In a newly surfaced clip, Lil Nas and crew recreate the iconic fence scene from Normani’s ‘Motivation’ music video, where she and her dancers climb and dance on the fence.
MusicNBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Theater & DancePopSugar

You Can Always Count on Tinashe to Deliver With Super-Sexy Music Videos

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.
CelebritiesNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares behind-the-scenes videos from ‘On The Ground’ MV

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has shared behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot of her ‘On The Ground’ MV in celebration of it hitting 200million views on YouTube. On July 13, Rosé’s music video for ‘On The Ground’ reached 200million views on YouTube. The single is one of two tracks from her debut single album ‘R’, which dropped in March. Yesterday (July 15), the Korean-Australian singer took to Instagram to thank her fans.
CelebritiesHypebae

Lil Nas X Goes on Trial for "Satan Shoes" in Teaser for New Single

Lil Nas X pokes fun at the legal uproar caused by his blood-filled “Satan Shoes” in a teaser video for upcoming single “Industry Baby.”. In addition to playing himself (the defendant), the rapper also takes on the role of judge, jury, prosecution and defense, a one-man cast of characters that doesn’t hesitate to bring up Nas’s sexuality. “This is about much more than shoes. Lil Nas X — are you gay?” the prosecuting lawyer asks, only to rephrase his question as: “Do your mama know you’re gay?” After responding affirmatively, the artist is sentenced to five years in “Montero State Prison.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Points Out The Overlooked Female Nudity In His "Industry Baby" Music Video

For several reasons, the Hip-Hop community's main discourse this week has been centered around sexuality. DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud have caused him to lose out on multiple paid opportunities, and in his defense, rap elder statesmen like T.I. and Boosie Badazz have unleashed their own problematic responses. This past weekend, Lil Nas X also released the prison-themed music video for "Industry Baby," which like its successor "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has sparked backlash for the gay imagery that's predominantly featured in it.
MusicStereogum

Grimes Previews Another New Song: “My Label Thinks This Isn’t A Single”

Newly minted reality TV judge Grimes has also been trickling out information about her follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene, her first album for new label home Columbia Records. Before explaining that the album is a “space opera” about lesbian artificial intelligence, she teased a new song called “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord, where she’s apparently joining the staff. Now she’s previewing another new track.
CelebritiesMic

The only thing Lil Nas X is guilty of is stealing the internet's heart

Three days ago, the rapper posted a Tiktok joking about his apparent court date this Monday over the selling of his “Satan Shoes," a special edition sneaker collab between Nas and the art collective MSCHF. The kicks stemmed from Lil Nas X’s viral video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which famously featured Nas sliding down a stripper pole into hell and blessing Satan with a lap dance before killing him. The pair of repurposed Nike Air Max 97s claimed to include a drop of human blood in the shoe, and Nike pledged to take legal action earlier this spring, leading to a settlement with MSCHF in April.
Theater & DanceNewsweek

BTS Unveils Video for New Song 'Permission to Dance'

The music video for the new BTS song "Permission to Dance" was unveiled Friday. The song is among the tracks featured in the band's new Butter CD single, which was also released on July 9. The new music video was released on the YouTube channel of Hybe Labels, the parent...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X pokes fun at ‘Satan Shoes’ controversy in new video

Lil Nas X has poked fun at the controversy that erupted in March over his limited edition “Satan Shoes” by putting himself on trial in a video promoting his newest single. The 22-year-old rapper released a teaser video for his new song, “Industry Baby,” that references the case involving a federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Nike in March. The shoe giant took legal action against the company that released the controversial modified version of Nikes dubbed “Satan Shoes.”
MusicNME

Dua Lipa reunites with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in LA

Dua Lipa has reunited with BLACKPINK‘s Jennie in Los Angeles this week. Yesterday (July 6), the British pop star took to Instagram to share images from the past week in her life, alongside the caption “peek into the week”. Among the pictures was a photo of the ‘Physical’ singer taking a mirror selfie with Jennie in LA, who uploaded her picture with Jennie, supposedly while the K-pop idol and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are in LA.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Teases ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video

Camila Cabello is firing up the hype machine for her brand new single ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. The Billboard chart-topper is strutting towards the July 23 release of the song – which is believed to be the lead offering from her third solo album. No stranger to all-out visuals, it looks...
Theater & DanceThe FADER

City Girls share “Twerkulator” music video, directed by Missy Elliot

Few tracks released this year have made as simultaneously convincing and concerted a push to become "the song of the summer" as "Twerkulator" by City Girls. It debuted as a snippet on TikTok, where it exploded on the platform as the soundtrack to a viral dance. Its momentum was briefly stymied by clearance issues for the instrumental (Afrika Bambaataa's "Planet Rock") but the song eventually saw an official release. Today, we get the "Twerkulator" music video from director Missy Elliot, the rap legend whose music videos are among the best ever. Her clip riffs on Godzilla with lots of vibrant colors, a creepy hair salon, and one very funny Big Ben reference. Watch above.

Comments / 20

Community Policy