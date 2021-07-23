Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife wants to educate residents about declining black racer snake population

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn search of the black racer snake: Little is known about the abundance and distribution of northern black racers in Massachusetts. An upcoming Massachusetts Wildlife magazine article follows a group on Martha’s Vineyard as they research these snakes. Seeing a five-foot long northern black racer (Coluber constrictor) hunting in a...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Wildlife Conservation#The Snakes#Massachusetts Wildlife#Biodiversityworks#Bw#Mass Gov Dfw Magazine#Masswildlife#Heritage Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Agriculturenewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Agricultural Officials urge public to inspect shrubs for invasive box tree moths

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is alerting Massachusetts residents that it has received notification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) that a number of nurseries within the Commonwealth received Canadian boxwood plants that were potentially infested with box tree moths. Box...
Massachusetts Statenewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts residents report fires that are actually smoke from Canadian and western wildfires

“Are you noticing smoke or haze in your area? We’ve been receiving inquiries from the public asking about wildfire smoke. The smoke and haze we’re currently experiencing is originating from heavy wildfire activity in central Canada. Smoke from these fires is being captured in the jet stream and mixing down to the surface here in New England. Smoke modeling indicates these conditions will move west to east across the state and could persist until humidity levels decrease and surface winds increase to help move the smoke offshore. MassWildlife does not have any prescribed fires underway, and DCR Fire Control is not reporting any wildfire activity in Massachusetts.
Baton Rouge, LAKTBS

$12.4M in COVID-19 relief funds coming from wildlife and fisheries

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will soon begin accepting applications for $12.4 million in financial assistance that will be available to Louisiana fishermen and others in the industry who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for these funds will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 9.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

RI Audubon Society's wildlife educator Lauren Parmelee is a force of nature

The squeals of delight — and mock terror — pierced the July sky as Atlanta, a red-tailed hawk, made an appearance at the summer camp sponsored by the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol. Patiently perched on the gloved arm of Lauren Parmelee, Atlanta served as a real-life show-and-tell. The captivated campers, ages 4 to 9, listened intently as Lauren talked about the raptor and expertly answered a myriad of questions:
Waltham, MApctonline.com

Waltham Begins Educational Program for New England Residents About Vectors

NATICK, MA. - Waltham Pest Services recently launched a new educational program called Waltham Services Academy. This program shares expert knowledge from their Board Certified Entomologist to friends and neighbors in the New England area about vectors like ticks and mosquitoes. Waltham begun the program to help people be aware...
Economycarolinacoastonline.com

NC Division of Marine Fisheries reports lower commercial landings in 2020

MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial landings were down last year in North Carolina, while recreational landings remained stable. Friday, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries released the annual fisheries bulletin, which includes the results of commercial and recreational landings from 2020. According to the division, commercial fishermen sold 42.9 million pounds of fish and shellfish to North Carolina seafood dealers last year, a decrease of 19% from 2019 and about a 23% decrease from the previous five-year average.
Animalsthefreepress.ca

Kootenay Conservation Program concerned by declining Great Blue Heron population

The Kootenay Conservation Program is advocating for strong stewardship for the Great Blue Herons in the Kootenays, a population in decline. According to Nicole Trigg of the KCP there are two heron subspecies in B.C. and both are provincially blue-listed because of habitat loss and disturbance in prime breeding and wintering areas.
Economycoastalreview.org

Division of Marine Fisheries releases annual stock overview

The annual stock overview of state-managed marine fisheries species was released Wednesday. Published by the Division of Marine Fisheries, the 2021 North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries Stock Overview looks at available information through last year on long-term trends in catch, biological data and management to determine the overall condition of state-managed species. The division currently has 13 state-managed fishery plans.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Provincetown COVID Cluster Climbs To 430 Cases; 342 Are Massachusetts Residents

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 430, with 342 coming from Massachusetts residents, the town reported Saturday. The numbers were collected Friday evening. 153 of the affected residents live in Provincetown. The town says 71 percent of the cases found among Massachusetts are “predominantly symptomatic”. 69 percent of affected individuals are fully vaccinated. There have been three hospitalizations from the cluster, including two Massachusetts residents and one from out of state. Health officials said Friday that samples associated with the cluster have tested positive for the Delta variant. As recently as Wednesday, the town said there were at least 256 coronavirus cases associated with the cluster. The town has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with nearly all residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated. Provincetown also requires masks for unvaccinated people, including children, in public indoor spaces and busy outdoor locations.
Animalseverythinglubbock.com

USFWS extends comment period on proposal to list lesser prairie-chicken under the ESA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending the deadline for public comment on the proposal to list two distinct population segments (DPS) of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The extension notice is expected to publish in the Federal Register on July 30, 2021 and will extend the public comment period by 30 days. The new deadline for public comment on this proposal is September 1, 2021.

Comments / 5

Community Policy