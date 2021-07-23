Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife wants to educate residents about declining black racer snake population

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 430, with 342 coming from Massachusetts residents, the town reported Saturday. The numbers were collected Friday evening. 153 of the affected residents live in Provincetown. The town says 71 percent of the cases found among Massachusetts are “predominantly symptomatic”. 69 percent of affected individuals are fully vaccinated. There have been three hospitalizations from the cluster, including two Massachusetts residents and one from out of state. Health officials said Friday that samples associated with the cluster have tested positive for the Delta variant. As recently as Wednesday, the town said there were at least 256 coronavirus cases associated with the cluster. The town has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with nearly all residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated. Provincetown also requires masks for unvaccinated people, including children, in public indoor spaces and busy outdoor locations.