Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 06:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 605 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, but previous heavy rain between 1 and 2 inches is expected to cause flooding along Black Canyon Creek. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Black Canyon Creek, Antelope Creek, Sycamore Creek, Castle Creek, Slate Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Rock Creek and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over tributaries to the Salt River. Concerning tributaries are Cibicue Creek and Canyon Creek. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:10:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until TIME 3 PM SST * At 1207 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall west of the territory currently heading towards Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1209 AOAULI ASO SA AUKUSO 1 2021 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 3 i le Aoauli nei * I LE 1207 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i le Atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Comal; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Comal County in south central Texas Central Hays County in south central Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly over the Spring Branch Fischer and Driftwood areas. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Manchaca, Mountain City, Hays, Mount Gainor, Sattler and Hays City. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Guadalupe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas Northwestern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 545 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Stinson Municipal Airport, Kirby, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove, New Berlin, Calaveras Lake, Zuehl, Buena Vista, Sayers, Adkins, Parita, Martinez, Braunig Lake, Southton and Brooks City Base. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 06:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST Monday. * At 646 AM MST, stream gauge reports indicated elevated flow above Action Stage in Tonto Creek. Flooding is already occurring or about to begin in Tonto Basin. Impacted crossings include A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Comal; Kerr; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Western Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Southern Kendall County in south central Texas Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a slow moving complex of thunderstorms moving into the western part of the San Antonio Metro area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Castroville, Comfort, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Somerset, Lacoste, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Cliff, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Sea World, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Lakehills and Mico. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lemhi The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho This includes the following Specific Areas Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis and Highway 93 north of Ellis. * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of northern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee this morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed in the larger valleys of north central and northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee this morning. Visibilities have dropped to one quarter of a mile or less in a few locations. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 8 and 9 AM CDT. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Comal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTY At 727 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Significant flash flooding is likely ongoing northeast of Spring Branch, and roadways near the Rebecca Creek confluence into Canyon Lake could be extremely dangerous. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Smithson Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Comal The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Comal County in south central Texas Central Hays County in south central Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly over the Spring Branch Fischer and Driftwood areas. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Manchaca, Mountain City, Hays, Mount Gainor, Sattler and Hays City. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall; Kerr; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Western Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Southern Kendall County in south central Texas Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a slow moving complex of thunderstorms moving into the western part of the San Antonio Metro area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Castroville, Comfort, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Somerset, Lacoste, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Cliff, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Sea World, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Lakehills and Mico. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 1146 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southern Vermont, including the following areas, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions and threat of moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 1146 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montello and Nevada Highway 233.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southern Vermont, including the following areas, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions and threat of moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 11:27:00 Expires: 2021-08-02 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian .Monsoon winds and widespread heavy rains continue to develop southwest of the Marianas, indicating a longer period of heavier showers which will keep us in flood advisory conditions for a few more hours. The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rota Island in the Marianas Guam Island in the Marianas Tinian Island in the Marianas Saipan Island in the Marianas * Until 400 PM ChST. * At 1127 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include All Marianas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:10:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until TIME 3 PM SST * At 1207 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall west of the territory currently heading towards Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1209 AOAULI ASO SA AUKUSO 1 2021 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 3 i le Aoauli nei * I LE 1207 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i le Atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:25:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-01 18:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for American Samoa * Through Monday * A frontal boundary south of the Islands will move over the territory today through Monday. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 621 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 1 2021 Ua iai nei se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Seia oo i le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a faatupulaia tulaga o lologa ma tafega i luga o le atunu`u a o aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau o loo i saute o le Atusamoa. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Bexar County in south central Texas Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas Northwestern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 545 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Stinson Municipal Airport, Kirby, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove, New Berlin, Calaveras Lake, Zuehl, Buena Vista, Sayers, Adkins, Parita, Martinez, Braunig Lake, Southton and Brooks City Base. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

