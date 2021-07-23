Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 06:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 605 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, but previous heavy rain between 1 and 2 inches is expected to cause flooding along Black Canyon Creek. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Black Canyon Creek, Antelope Creek, Sycamore Creek, Castle Creek, Slate Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Rock Creek and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
