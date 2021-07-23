Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Comal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTY At 727 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Significant flash flooding is likely ongoing northeast of Spring Branch, and roadways near the Rebecca Creek confluence into Canyon Lake could be extremely dangerous. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Smithson Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE