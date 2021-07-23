ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wash Away Rain Gutter Woes

grit.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articlePrevent costly repairs and wastewater issues with proper gutter maintenance. Rain gutters may not be a topic that gets you out of bed in the morning, but if you live somewhere that receives average or more rainfall, it’s a topic that should grab your attention. Whether you have buildings located in...

www.grit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How To Prevent Frozen Gutters With Fall Maintenance

As you’re preparing your yard and the exterior of your home for winter, don’t forget to inspect your gutters. “Making sure your gutters and downspouts are free of leaves and debris just might be the most important home maintenance task you can perform this fall,” says Vince Christofora, owner of Woodstock Hardware in Woodstock, New York.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Ada News

Tiny pest is a big deal

For one reason or another, you’ve almost certainly seen this week’s featured creature. And not out in the great outdoors, but in your home, most likely in your kitchen. I’m talking about vinegar flies. I would guess that people mostly see these creatures on bunches of over-ripened bananas left on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Water#Rain Gutter#Water Resources#Rain Gardens#French
todayshomeowner.com

The Importance of Gutter Guards — Featuring GutterBrush | Ep. 144

In this episode of the Today’s Homeowner Podcast, we’re talking with Randy Schreiber from GutterBrush. Skip to [19:08] to find out why these gutter guards are so essential for your home. During the fall and winter, it’s important to ensure your gutters are clear of leaves, snow and debris. One...
HOME & GARDEN
todayshomeowner.com

Gutter Guards: ﻿The DIY-Friendly Guide to Maintaining Rain Gutters

Gutters and downspouts have an important job, directing rain water from the roof to the ground, so it never touches your home. This prevents damage to the siding, basement flooding, and soil erosion near the foundation — and the costly repairs for those issues. However, gutters catch more than rain...
HOME & GARDEN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wash your hands, but not that turkey

From the TribLIVE archive, this story was first published on Nov. 26, 2019. These days, it seems like we’re constantly washing everything in sight. From hands to countertops, keyboards to kids’ toys. Except when it comes to that turkey. Yep, it’s true. Poultry doesn’t exactly seem super clean, but no...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Buchanan
Person
Brian Dougherty
handymantips.org

6 Signs of Trouble: Why Your Gutter Sometimes Needs a Thorough Cleaning

Water damage doesn’t happen because of leaks inside the home alone, and many exterior problems are the culprits. A task as simple as cleaning the gutters stops serious moisture damage on the property’s exterior, and it helps owners maintain their siding and protect their foundation and basement. Clogged gutters cause discoloration on the siding and create a breeding ground for algae, mold, mildew, and unwanted pests. Standing water creates a full array of problems for owners, and a simple solution protects the home and all building materials.
HOME & GARDEN
WLFI.com

Winter weather preparedness series: keep gutters clean

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The next story for News 18's Winter Weather Preparedness series; how to prep your gutters before harsh winter weather hits. News 18 spoke with Gerry Murray from Gutter Covers of Indiana. He said keeping your gutters clean and free of leaves and debris is the key. Depending on how many trees surround your home this can be necessary just once a season, or once a week.
LAFAYETTE, IN
KTEN.com

3 Important Projects Concerning Your Gutters

Originally Posted On: https://aboveallguttervac.com/gutters-installation-cleaning-protection/. One of the most overlooked areas of any home is the gutters and leaders. When you think about it, this vital part of the house is perfectly positioned to be “out of site and out of mind”. At Above All Gutter Vac, we talk with our great customers every day. It’s interesting that unless there is a need for immediate repair, gutters are often an after thought. We see gutter installation added to other projects. Homeowners figure, “I’m getting my roof done. Might as well do the gutters too.” or “While doing the siding, soffits, and facia, let’s add the seamless gutters and leaders to the project”
HOME & GARDEN
University of Florida

Four Assorted Birds

Making small changes in the landscape benefit winged visitors. At minimum, birds need food, water, cover and space to bear and raise young. It is possible to balance our desire for taming the landscape with life on the wild side. How can I attract more birds?. 1. Got trees?. Native...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy