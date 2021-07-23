Cancel
Maine State

FBI & Maine State Police Offer $10K Reward for Thirsty Bandit

By Cindy Campbell
 10 days ago
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a sizeable reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Thirsty Bandit. Just before 9:00 on Friday morning, June 25th, 2021, an unknown man walked into the Maine Saving Federal Credit Union in Corinth and allegedly committed an armed robbery. Just prior to the robbery, police say he got a drink at the Dollar General Store next door, which prompted police to dub him the 'Thirsty Bandit.' The man walked into the credit union, displayed a gun in the waistband of his pants, and demanded money. As the tellers emptied their drawers, the man put the cash in a black bag with handles, before fleeing on foot.

