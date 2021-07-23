Singer to pay for funerals of three young music fans
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI — The funerals of the three music fans who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the Faster Horses Festival have been paid for by singer Luke Combs. Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr. and Kole Sova died Saturday morning as their generator was too close to their trailer. The moms of two of the young men were with them Friday night for Combs’ performance and say for him to pay for their funerals is “surreal.”941theduke.com
