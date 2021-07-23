Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at ‘Donda’ Release Event With Kids 5 Months After Split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Shutterstock (2)

No. 1 fans! Kim Kardashian and her children supported Kanye West at the official release party for his 10th album, Donda.

The 40-year-old reality star shared a handful of Instagram Stories from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22, one of which featured the 44-year-old Grammy winner standing in the center of the field. Footage uploaded to Twitter by fans the same night showed Kardashian walking into the event with children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Khloé Kardashian and pal Jonathan Cheban were also in attendance to celebrate the record drop.

The Skims CEO filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage and months of speculation about the state of their relationship. Us Weekly previously confirmed in July 2020 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was considering her options and speaking with lawyers after the rapper’s emotional display at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, during which he revealed that the pair talked about abortion before welcoming their eldest daughter.

West’s comments were “the breaking point in their marriage,” a source explained after the duo’s split. However, tensions had been rising for quite some time.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider added, referring to the Yeezy designer’s controversial 2018 interview with TMZ. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. … Kim and Kanye, of course, had disagreements behind closed doors just like any other couple, but she asked him several times to be careful with the things he said in public, especially when it involved the kids.”

During the final season of KUWTK, which came to an end in June, the makeup mogul went into more detail about what changed in her marriage, admitting that she started to feel “lonely” while West spent time in Wyoming.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,'” she explained. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

While speaking with Andy Cohen during the reality show’s reunion special, Kim said there wasn’t “one specific thing that happened on either part” that pushed her to pull the plug on her relationship.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try,” she noted. “We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

The estranged pair recently reunited for a trip to San Francisco, bringing their little ones to the Asian Art Museum. “They came in as a normal family who was there to have fun,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood. The kids were running around and laughing.”

