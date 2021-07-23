This Tesla Model S Plaid Roars And Grunts Like A Dodge Hellcat!

The burbles of a supercharged Hellcat V-8 on a Tesla Model S Plaid is intriguing and disturbing at the same time. Switching to EVs isn’t just the next step into the future. It’s a friggin’ paradigm shift. One of the things that is putting off a lot of people is how silent EVs are. If you’ve been driving an internal combustion-engined car for decades, EVs will disappoint you in the aural department. While many governments have mandated that EVs come with external speakers to notify pedestrians about the EV approaching them, Tesla has taken this to the next level.