Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

Digital Trends
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll find many laptop deals online, but you’ll have to do your research if you want to end up buying a reliable machine. If you want a device that’s powerful and dependable, you should be on the lookout for Dell laptop deals, and Dell XPS deals in particular. Fortunately for you, Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is selling the XPS 13 with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Deal#Laptop#Dell Xps#Digital Trends#Intel Core I5#Intel Iris Xe Graphics#Tb#Cinemastream#Xps#Uhd#Dt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Dell
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.
ComputersDigital Trends

This top-rated Lenovo laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Staples

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear. Today, Staples has slashed...
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
ComputersDigital Trends

One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ComputersDigital Trends

Are refurbished laptop deals worth the money?

When looking to buy a new laptop, there’s a heck of a lot to consider before you commit and hit that buy button. Besides knowing what specification you want, what brand you need, what size, and what budget you can afford, you also want to think about whether a refurbished laptop deal is right for you. There are some considerable pros but also a few cons to going the refurbished laptop route which is why we thought we’d break it down for you. That’s particularly important right now because Dell is currently offering 45% off its Dell Latitude 5480 range when you use the coupon code SAVE45ON5480, which just made a refurbished laptop deal way more tempting. Not sure? We’ll explain.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy

Whether you’re a student preparing for the new school year or a professional seeking a reliable work companion, you’re likely choosing between laptop deals and tablet deals. Why not enjoy the conveniences of both devices in one package? That’s what you’ll get with a 2-in-1 device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals with a $260 discount to bring its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is live — save on laptops and gaming PCs

Whether you’re planning to buy a laptop, gaming PC, desktop PC, monitor, accessories, or whatever else you need for your computer setup, the good news is that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score huge deals. Dell, one of the industry’s most trusted names, has launched its Black Friday in July sale, granting discounts on a variety of products that you can shop now.
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo’s back-to-school laptops slashed to almost nothing at Staples

The new academic year is almost upon us, and whether students will continue remote learning or they’re going back to school, the importance of owning a reliable laptop can’t be ignored. Instead of just laptop deals, you should be looking specifically for student laptop deals to put a bigger priority on affordability without sacrificing performance, as schoolwork shouldn’t be bogged down by slowdowns and crashes.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops. Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy...
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! $500 off Dell Latitude laptops right now!

Not all laptop deals are the same, as some of the machines with cheap price tags won’t be able to keep up with your daily tasks. If you want reliability, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dell laptop deals, as the brand has made a name for itself in the computing industry through its dependable products that offer great value for money.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Lenovo laptop deals: A half-priced ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yogas at deep discounts and more

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to IdeaPad gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for half price, and a ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga convertible is on sale for less than half price. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the IdeaPad gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti graphics for less than $1,000.
SoftwareHEXUS.net

Microsoft says you won't be able to swerve Windows 11 min specs

When the Windows 11 update first became official, it was great to hear that it would be a free update to existing Windows users, but it soon emerged that there would be significant roadblocks for some users, which caused some controversy. Getting straight to the point, the minimum system requirements excluded some surprisingly modern processor families and for the first time ever made TPMs and Intel PTT/ AMD fTPM tech into a talking point.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board today

Steam’s new PC-like console the Steam Deck is pretty sweet, but the first batch won’t be here until December. Who knows how long it will be until more are available after that. Grabbing a gaming laptop might be the better choice if you want something now, especially since there are a ton of gaming laptop deals available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy