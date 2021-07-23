Terrebonne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 49 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.