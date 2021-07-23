Terrebonne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
