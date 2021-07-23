4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 24
Smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
