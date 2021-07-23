Cancel
Farmingville, NY

Take advantage of Friday sun in Farmingville

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(FARMINGVILLE, NY) A sunny Friday is here for Farmingville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmingville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0b5hOa7j00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

