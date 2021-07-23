Cancel
Atoka, TN

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(ATOKA, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0b5hOEtr00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka, TN
